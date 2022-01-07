Photo provided by TWRA

Deadline approaching for TWRA’s Spring Turkey Quota Hunts application period

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Local News Leave a comment 4 Views

(TWRA)  The application period deadline is nearing for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency 2022 Spring Turkey Quota Hunts. Applications will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. (CST) on Jan. 12. Applications can be made online at gooutdoorstennessee.com, or at a TWRA license agent, or TWRA regional office.

Hunters have up to 13 choices but will be drawn for only one. Applicants may not use the same hunt code more than once. There is a total of 13 hunts listed and five youth-only hunts. No person may apply more than once. A computer drawing will be held to determine the successful applications based on the priority drawing system.

Youth hunters (ages 6-16 by the date of the hunt) may submit one application for the regular quota hunt and one application for the youth-only quota hunt.

A permit fee will not be charged to Annual Sportsman (Type 004), Lifetime Sportsman (Types 402-405) license holders, or seniors with an Annual Senior Sportsman License (Type 167). For all other license holders, the cost is $12 per permit plus any additional fees.

The 2022 statewide spring turkey season is April 2-May 15. The statewide Young Sportsman Hunt is March 26-27. For the counties in the Mississippi Alluvial Valley (MAV) Unit consisting of Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale, Shelby, and Tipton counties, and Giles, Lawrence, Lincoln, and Wayne counties in southern Middle Tennessee is April 16-May 15. The Young Sportsman Hunt in those areas is April 9-10. 

Hunt Code                  Area                                        Date                            Quota

01                                Chuck Swan State Forest        Mar. 24-26                  150

02                                Chuck Swan State Forest        Mar. 31-Apr. 2            150

03                                Chuck Swan State Forest        Apr. 7-9                       150

04                                Chuck Swan State Forest        Apr. 14-16                   150

05                                Chuck Swan State Forest        Apr. 21-23                   150

06                                Happy Hollow                        Apr. 2-5                       50

07                                Happy Hollow                        Apr. 16-19                   50

08                                Oak Ridge                               Apr. 9-10                     225

09                                Oak Ridge                               Apr. 23-24                   225

10                                Yuchi Refuge                          Mar. 18-20                  10

11                                Yuchi Refuge                          Apr. 1-3                       10

12                                Yuchi Refuge                          Apr. 8-10                     10

13                                Yuchi Refuge                          Apr. 29-May 1             10

                                                Youth-Only Hunts

Area                                                    Date                            Quota

Tellico West                                        Mar. 26-27                  5

Tellico West                                        Apr. 23-24                   5

Tellico (McGhee Carson Unit)           Mar. 26-27                  5

Tellico (McGhee Carson Unit)           Apr. 23-24                   5

Yuchi Refuge                                      Mar. 12-13                  15                        

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Clinton Schools closed Friday

Clinton City Schools will be closed Friday, January 7th due to inclement weather.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.