David DeMichael Spears

Jim Harris 17 hours ago Obituaries

David DeMichael Spears passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. David (Mike to his family and friends) was the fifth of the seven children born to Gilbert and Mildred Spears. Raised in Briceville, Tennessee he learned to be tough and stick together with his brothers and sisters. He loved his family deeply and often told stories of his childhood. He loved the Lord and often quoted scripture for the Bible. He will definitely be missed by his family and friends, but we know that we will see him again in heaven.

Mike loved his animals and loved to gather nuts for the squirrels in the neighborhood that he lived. He liked to watch NASCAR and brag about the Chevy drivers winning. He loved to fish for crappie on Norris and Melton Hill lakes. He also liked driving his old Camaro and visiting his old childhood home place at the old blue hole in Briceville.

Mike is proceeded in death by his parents Gilbert and Mildred Spears, sisters Carolyn Gough, Kathy Sharp, and brother-in-law Rev. Layton Beets.

Survivors include his daughter Heather (Chad) Watson and grandson Connor Watson. Sister Joyce Beets, brothers Steve (Mable) Spears, Scotty (Jodie) Spears, Jim Spears, and brother-in-law Don Sharp. Also, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will receive friends in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary on Saturday, January 8, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life will begin at 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to your local animal shelter. Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

