Daddy Daughter Dance set for Feb. 12th

The Clinton Rotary Club’s annual Daddy Daughter Dance will be held in the gymnasium at Clinton Middle School (110 North Hicks Street, Clinton) on Saturday, February 12th from 6:30 to 8 pm.

Tickets to this always-popular event are $10 each and are available at www.eventbrite.com and at participating local businesses.

There will be door prizes and refreshments, and Legends Event Photo will once again be there providing professional photography. The doors open for photographs at 5:30 pm.

The Apple Blossom Café in downtown Clinton will also once again be open from 4 to 8 pm on February 12th for Daddies and Daughters to dine before or after the dance from a special menu.