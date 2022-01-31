DA: One dead, one injured after pursuit

One person died and another was injured when a car chase involving the Tennessee Highway Patrol ended with a crash on Norris Freeway (Highway 441) Sunday afternoon in Anderson County.

District Attorney General Dave Clark said in a press release that the crash happened at around 2 pm near Mountain Road after a pursuit that “traveled over multiple roadways.” Exact details of the crash have not been released, but authorities say that both the fleeing vehicle and a THP cruiser left the roadway and crashed.

The driver of the suspect’s vehicle was killed in the crash, and the passenger was injured and taken to an area hospital. The trooper was also injured but was released after being treated at the hospital.

No names have been released, and the DA’s office says that the crash remains under investigation. As we learn more, we will pass it along to you here no WYSH.