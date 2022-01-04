DA: Elder abuse efforts recognized across the state, prove effective locally

7th Judicial District Attorney General Dave Clark took to Facebook to announce that his office has been “proudly recognized across the state” for its efforts at preventing elder abuse and that local officials have been asked to teach others what they are calling the “Anderson County Model” of attacking the issue.

Part of that model has been educating the public to be aware and help in the effort, according to Clark, who took the opportunity to announce that just before the holidays, his office had concluded a sadly classic case of someone trying to take advantage of an elderly relative.

Clark says that Rocky Cox was charged with using fraudulent documents to obtain a credit card in his 75-year-old mother’s name and then using that credit card to steal over $10,000.

In December, he pleaded guilty to charges of financial abuse of an elderly victim, and theft and received sentences of 10 and 6 years, respectively, and was ordered to repay $12,000.

The crimes were discovered and reported by the person entrusted as the victim’s power of attorney, according to Clark’s message.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office investigated and the case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney General Anthony Craighead.