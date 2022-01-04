DA: Elder abuse efforts recognized across the state, prove effective locally

Jim Harris 12 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 50 Views

7th Judicial District Attorney General Dave Clark took to Facebook to announce that his office has been “proudly recognized across the state” for its efforts at preventing elder abuse and that local officials have been asked to teach others what they are calling the “Anderson County Model” of attacking the issue. 

Part of that model has been educating the public to be aware and help in the effort, according to Clark, who took the opportunity to announce that just before the holidays, his office had concluded a sadly classic case of someone trying to take advantage of an elderly relative.
Clark says that Rocky Cox was charged with using fraudulent documents to obtain a credit card in his 75-year-old mother’s name and then using that credit card to steal over $10,000.   

In December, he pleaded guilty to charges of financial abuse of an elderly victim, and theft and received sentences of 10 and 6 years, respectively, and was ordered to repay $12,000.
The crimes were discovered and reported by the person entrusted as the victim’s power of attorney, according to Clark’s message. 

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office investigated and the case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney General Anthony Craighead. 

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Morgan deputies make ‘huge’ NYE drug bust

Friday, authorities with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department say their deputies made what was described …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.