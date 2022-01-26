CPD promotes Brandon Floyd to Lieutenant

This week, the Clinton Police Department announced that veteran officer Brandon Floyd has been promoted to Lieutenant.

Lt. Floyd has been with the CPD for over 16 years, and according to an announcement, is credited with helping to increase the amount of officer training to almost double the state’s minimum standards.

He is also credited with facilitating major updates to the firearms training range, as well as developing the department’s de-escalation and “shoot/don’t shoot” firing simulator program.

We join with his colleagues at the CPD and the rest of the community in congratulating Lt. Brandon Floyd on his well-earned promotion.