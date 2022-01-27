CPD asks for public’s help in IDing theft suspect

Clinton Police took to social media Wednesday asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man caught on surveillance camera footage breaking into a local storage facility.

The incident occurred shortly after 7:30 pm on January 3rd at the Buzz-N-Storage facility, and investigators say that in addition to the individual in the photographs they shared Wednesday, one other person is believed to have been present.

Photo courtesy of CPD

The photos show the suspect placing several stolen items in the bed of a pickup truck that officials say could either be a Chevy S10 or a GMC Sonoma step-side.

Take a look at the photos on our website or on Facebook by visiting the station’s page or the Clinton Department’s page, and if you have any information, contact Clinton Police Detective Sergeant Scott Gregory at 865-259-1209.

Photo courtesy CPD