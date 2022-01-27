Photo courtesy of CPD

CPD asks for public’s help in IDing theft suspect

Jim Harris 12 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 516 Views

Clinton Police took to social media Wednesday asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man caught on surveillance camera footage breaking into a local storage facility.

The incident occurred shortly after 7:30 pm on January 3rd at the Buzz-N-Storage facility, and investigators say that in addition to the individual in the photographs they shared Wednesday, one other person is believed to have been present. 

Photo courtesy of CPD

The photos show the suspect placing several stolen items in the bed of a pickup truck that officials say could either be a Chevy S10 or a GMC Sonoma step-side.

Take a look at the photos on our website or on Facebook by visiting the station’s page or the Clinton Department’s page, and if you have any information, contact Clinton Police Detective Sergeant Scott Gregory at 865-259-1209.

Photo courtesy CPD

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Identity Theft Awareness Week is Jan. 31-Feb. 4

(TDCI press release)  As identity thieves prey on unsuspecting Tennesseans, the Tennessee Department of Commerce & …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.