Courthouse closing, Dragon hoops postponed

The Anderson County Courthouse will close early today (Thursday 1/6) due to snow.
The Clinton/Fulton basketball doubleheader scheduled for tonight has been moved to Wednesday, January 12th at Fulton High School.
Two members of the Clinton Fire Department have successfully completed the Basic EMT course held …