County unemployment rates up slightly in December

An increase in Tennessee’s unadjusted labor force participation had a slight impact on county unemployment rates in December, according to newly released data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development, which showed that unemployment increased in 87 counties during the month. Five counties saw their rates decrease, while the numbers remained the same in three counties.

The new county-level data comes after Tennessee recorded its lowest statewide unemployment rate in two years. The December 2021 seasonally adjusted figure of 3.8% was down 0.2 of a percentage point from November and the lowest the state has recorded since January 2020.

Unlike statewide unemployment data, county data is not seasonally adjusted to account for economic influences such as school breaks and severe weather events. The state’s unadjusted labor participation increased to 60.6% in December, from 60.2% in November. When people join the labor force, they are typically unemployed at first, which TDLWD says can drive unemployment rates up.

While the unadjusted number of employed individuals did increase during the month, which is consistent with seasonal hiring, the number did not grow enough to offset the labor force growth, which caused the county unemployment rates to inch upward.

Williamson County topped the list of counties with the lowest unemployment in December. It recorded a rate of 2.1%, which mirrored its number from the previous month.

Perry County recorded the highest unemployment rate in Tennessee during December. The rate there jumped 2.7 percentage points to 7.9%.

Locally, the four counties that serve as our “primary coverage area” all saw their unemployment rates increase by three-tenths of a point between November and December. In Anderson County, unemployment climbed to 3.1% last month, up from 2.8 in November. Campbell County’s rate increased from 3.6% to 3.9% last month, while Morgan County’s rose from 3.2 to 3.5% and Roane County’s rate went up to 3.4% in December after having come in at 3.1% the previous month.

Nationally, unemployment for the month dropped 0.3 of a percentage point to 3.9%.

The Department has compiled a complete analysis of the December 2021 county unemployment data, which can be found here.