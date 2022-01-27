Consumers can be reimbursed for at-home COVID tests

(TDCI press release)  The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) advises Tennessee consumers they may be eligible for their health insurance to cover over-the-counter (OTC) COVID-19 tests.

Recently, health insurers began to offer coverage for OTC COVID-19 tests. Under federal guidelines, these tests are either 1) at low or no cost at the point of sale, or 2) are reimbursed at low to no cost to the consumer.

Insurance companies will provide instructions to consumers for at-home OTC COVID-19 test reimbursement. These instructions may include lists of stores, pharmacies, and online retailers that members may use to obtain tests cost-free. Your insurer will reimburse for OTC COVID-19 tests regardless of purchase location.

“At-home COVID-19 tests help keep consumers safe through early detection,” said TDCI Assistant Commissioner Bill Huddleston. “Tennessee consumers should contact our team if they have any questions related to insurance coverage for COVID-19 testing.”

If Tennessee consumers purchase an OTC COVID-19 test from a pharmacy, store, or online retailer and are charged for the test, TDCI reminds consumers to ask for a receipt and submit a claim to their insurance company through the insurer’s website. If a consumer buys a pack of tests, the plan or insurer will reimburse the consumer. 

For additional guidance on OTC COVID-19 testing, visit the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services website for a list of frequently asked questions

If you have questions about this or other insurance matters, please contact TDCI’s Consumer insurance Services Division at 615-741-2218 or 1-800-342-4029 or visit TDCI’s website.

