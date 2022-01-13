Community rallies around Stamey with breakfast, basketball

The annual basketball game between the Clinton Police and Fire Departments, which has always raised money for important causes in the community, will be held on Saturday, January 29th at 5 pm at Clinton Elementary School’s Arowood Arena.

Fittingly, the game will be played on the ET Stamey Court and will be a fundraiser to assist the man for whom the floor is named as he recovers from a significant medical emergency. All proceeds from this year’s CPD/CFD basketball game will be used to pay for renovations to ETs home to make it as accessible, accommodating, and comfortable as possible.

Admission to the game is free, but donations for ET and his family will be taken at the door, so come on out and support a man who has done so much for this community in his various roles of City Councilman, Clinton City Schools Athletic Director, Fair Board member, and the Rotary Club just to name a few.

And, for those of you keeping track of such things, this will be the fourth CPD/CFD basketball game, and the city’s firefighters lead the series 2-1.

Earlier that same day, January 29th, the Apple Blossom Café in downtown Clinton will be holding a Pancake/Biscuit & Gravy Breakfast that will also benefit those renovations to ET’s house. The breakfast will run from 8 am to 11 am.

The cost is $5.00, and you will choose pancakes and sausage OR biscuit and gravy with sausage, as well as coffee, orange juice, or milk. Members of some of the Blaze athletic teams will be there helping out, so please come out and enjoy a great breakfast for an even greater cause.