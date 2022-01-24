Community Action announces PINK card sign-ups

Anderson County Community Action Commission (CAC) will be taking applications for the PINK commodity card Wednesday, January 26th through Friday, February 11th  

Applications will be accepted on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8 am to 12 noon. 

Please have your 2022 proof of income (not a bank statement) and proof of address.  Their office is located at 149 North Main Street in Clinton, TN.

Commodities will be distributed on Thursday, February 17th from 10 am to 1 pm at the National Guard Armory in Clinton.  Please have your PINK card and 6 brown paper bags. 

For more information, call 865-457-5500.

