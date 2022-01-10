‘Coffee with a Cop’ returns January 19th

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 31 Views

The Clinton Police Department is inviting the community to come and share some coffee with its officers. 

“Coffee with a Cop” is a fairly easy concept to grasp.  Police officers and community members come together at a local business or other neutral location, drink some coffee with one another and discuss issues important to the community, and basically try to build and enhance the community’s relationship with the men and women sworn to protect the city and its people.

The first “Coffee with a Cop” event will be held on Wednesday, January 19th, from 8:30 to 10 am, at Rusty Wallace Chevrolet, located at 224 South Main Street in Clinton.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

ORT: Grant obtained to aid in identifying infant boy’s body

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, the Oak Ridge Police Department has received …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.