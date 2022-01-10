‘Coffee with a Cop’ returns January 19th

The Clinton Police Department is inviting the community to come and share some coffee with its officers.

“Coffee with a Cop” is a fairly easy concept to grasp. Police officers and community members come together at a local business or other neutral location, drink some coffee with one another and discuss issues important to the community, and basically try to build and enhance the community’s relationship with the men and women sworn to protect the city and its people.

The first “Coffee with a Cop” event will be held on Wednesday, January 19th, from 8:30 to 10 am, at Rusty Wallace Chevrolet, located at 224 South Main Street in Clinton.