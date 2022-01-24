Clifford Edgar “Dubb” Britt, age 88, of Rockwood passed away Monday, January 17, 2022 in Ocala, Florida. He was born January 29, 1933 in Roane County and was a member of Eureka Baptist Church in Rockwood. He was a United States Army veteran who served his country proudly during the Korean War. He had worked for over 18 years at Roane Electric Furnace in Rockwood and then retired after 18 years in the Maintenance Department at Brushy Mountain State Prison. In the 60’s, Dubb was Boy Scouts Manager for Troop 204 and Assistant Scout Manager for Troop 305. He had coached the Little League Rams in Rockwood for over 15 years. Dubb loved boating, camping in the RV and especially enjoyed riding his electric bicycle and could often be seen on Highway 70 near Roane State and Post Oak. He was also an avid UT Football fan. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Wilma Jean Britt; parents, Dave & Minnie Lee Britt; several brothers & sisters.

SURVIVORS

Sons Denzel Britt & wife, Angela of Kingston

DeWayne Britt of Maryville

Daughter Donna Britt & Donnie of Flora City, FL

Grandchildren Dayne Britt & wife, Tiffany of Rockwood

Jessica Leigh Bond & friend, Abe of Lenoir City

Adam Hamlett & friend, Ashley of Flora City, FL

Several nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends

The family will receive friends 11:00 – 12:00 noon, Monday, January 24, 2022 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 12:00 noon, in the chapel with Bro. Billy Boyd officiating. Interment will follow the service at Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Midtown with military honors conducted by the Roane County Honor Guard. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.