Charles V. Stripling, age 84 of Harriman

Jim Harris 12 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 31 Views

Charles V. Stripling, age 84 of Harriman, passed away on January 15, 2022, at Roane Medical Center.

He was born on June 1, 1937, in Oliver Springs and spent his whole life in this area.  He proudly served our country in the United States Army National Guard and later worked as a Laborer throughout his career.

Charles is preceded in death by his wife, Marie Lillian Stripling; his parents, William and Tina Stripling; sisters, Billie Baker and Peggy Phillips.

Survivors include his sons, Mitch Stripling and wife Kay, and Mark Stripling; grandchildren, Cyndy, Matt, and Holly; in addition to numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 2 pm on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Oliver Springs Cemetery.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Stripling family.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Billy Hayes, age 81, of Anderson County

Billy Hayes, age 81, of Anderson County, passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.