Charles T. Rhodey, age 73

Jim Harris 31 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 7 Views

Charles T. Rhodey, age 73, passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at his home in Oliver Springs, TN. Charles loved to go fishing, hunting, bird watching, and he loved to cook. He worked at the Chop House for around 18 years as a chef, and he thoroughly enjoyed it. His family describes him as an easy person to talk to, and fun to be around.

Charles is preceded in death by his parents, William and Louise Rhodey; brothers, Billy Rhodey and Steve Rhodey.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Rhodey; sons, Joshua Rhodey (Connie) of North Carolina, John Rhodey (Robin) of Pigeon Forge, TN, Louis Robinson of Oliver Springs, TN; daughter, Rebecca Smith (Robert) of Clinton, TN; brothers, Archer Rhodey (Linda) of Oak Ridge, TN, Randy Rhodey of Oak Ridge, TN; sister, Connie Hurley of Clinton, TN; grandchildren, Gabe Robinson, Logan Rhodey, Dylan Rhodey, Joshua Robert Rhodey (Jessi), Kayla Smith, Devin Newman, Austin Robinson, Jonathan Davis (Caylin), and Sierra Rose; great grandchildren, Zayden Neil, Kenzley Smith, and Pierson Robinson.

There are no memorial services scheduled at this time. Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Melvin A. Page, of Kingston

Melvin A. Page, of Kingston, passed away Friday, January 7, 2022 at his home surrounded …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.