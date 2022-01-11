Charles T. Rhodey, age 73, passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at his home in Oliver Springs, TN. Charles loved to go fishing, hunting, bird watching, and he loved to cook. He worked at the Chop House for around 18 years as a chef, and he thoroughly enjoyed it. His family describes him as an easy person to talk to, and fun to be around.

Charles is preceded in death by his parents, William and Louise Rhodey; brothers, Billy Rhodey and Steve Rhodey.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Rhodey; sons, Joshua Rhodey (Connie) of North Carolina, John Rhodey (Robin) of Pigeon Forge, TN, Louis Robinson of Oliver Springs, TN; daughter, Rebecca Smith (Robert) of Clinton, TN; brothers, Archer Rhodey (Linda) of Oak Ridge, TN, Randy Rhodey of Oak Ridge, TN; sister, Connie Hurley of Clinton, TN; grandchildren, Gabe Robinson, Logan Rhodey, Dylan Rhodey, Joshua Robert Rhodey (Jessi), Kayla Smith, Devin Newman, Austin Robinson, Jonathan Davis (Caylin), and Sierra Rose; great grandchildren, Zayden Neil, Kenzley Smith, and Pierson Robinson.

There are no memorial services scheduled at this time. Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.