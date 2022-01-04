Chad Steven Marlow, 38, of Andersonville, TN, passed away in his home on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Chad was born on September 20, 1983, to Patricia Marlow and Hubert Marlow. Chad was immensely loved by his family, friends, and anyone who knew him. He was an avid UT football fan, who loved game days. One of Chad’s favorite past times was sitting around the fire pit with his dog, Annie, and the people he loved the most. Chad had a wonderful smile, a joyful laugh, was fun to be around, and he loved his Momma. Chad married the love of his life, Stefanie Renee Marlow, on October 3, 2020. Chad and Stef met in the 6th grade in Mr. Caywood’s homeroom, where it all started. Life took them on different paths but brought them back together 20 years later. On their wedding day, Chad vowed to love Stefanie, “Every day that ends with Y,” and that’s exactly what he did. Chad and Stefanie brought a light to each other’s lives like no one else could. Although they had no children together, they had 4 wonderful boys between the two of them. Chad is preceded in death by his grandparents, Henry & Cleo Robbins and Earnest & Callie Marlow; nephew, Marshall; his beloved dog Annie; and some very close friends.

Chad is survived by his wife, Stefanie; sons, Christian, Ethan, Blake, and Brennen; grandson, Grey; parents, Pat & Clint and Hubert & Mary; brothers, Joe, Matt, Wendell Clint, and Steve; special sisters-in-law, Leanne, Angie, and Amy; a host of special nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.

The family will receive friends 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm on January 8, 2022 at Norris First Baptist Church, 149 W Norris Road, Norris TN 37828. Celebration of life will follow with Pastor David Seiber officiating. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.