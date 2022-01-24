CFD/CPD Basketball Game postponed

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News, Local Sports Leave a comment 24 Views

The annual fundraising basketball game between Clinton Firefighters and Police Officers has been postponed, according to organizers.  This year’s game was donating all its proceeds to the ongoing renovations at the home of ET Stamey, who suffered a serious medical emergency a few weeks back, but officials say that with the current rise in COVID cases, the “ultimate and unfortunate decision was made to protect the students and Clinton Elementary, First Responders, and the citizens of our community.”

Fear not, though, they are working to nail down a new date for the fourth installment of the CFD/CPD basketball game, and when they do finalize a makeup date, we will let you know about it.  The CFD leads the all-time series, 2-1.

In the meantime, if you would like to help out with the renovations at ET’s house, which includes the installation of ramps, upgrades and modifications to the bathroom, and just generally making his home as accessible and as comfortable as possible when he returns home, you can donate by visiting the website, www.DonatetoET.com.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

TN unemployment hits two-year low

(TDLWD)  Unemployment in Tennessee reached a two-year low in December, according to new information released …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.