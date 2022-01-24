CFD/CPD Basketball Game postponed

The annual fundraising basketball game between Clinton Firefighters and Police Officers has been postponed, according to organizers. This year’s game was donating all its proceeds to the ongoing renovations at the home of ET Stamey, who suffered a serious medical emergency a few weeks back, but officials say that with the current rise in COVID cases, the “ultimate and unfortunate decision was made to protect the students and Clinton Elementary, First Responders, and the citizens of our community.”

Fear not, though, they are working to nail down a new date for the fourth installment of the CFD/CPD basketball game, and when they do finalize a makeup date, we will let you know about it. The CFD leads the all-time series, 2-1.

In the meantime, if you would like to help out with the renovations at ET’s house, which includes the installation of ramps, upgrades and modifications to the bathroom, and just generally making his home as accessible and as comfortable as possible when he returns home, you can donate by visiting the website, www.DonatetoET.com.