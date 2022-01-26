Cecil Haun age 103, of Clinton

Cecil Haun age 103, of Clinton, passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022.  Cecil was a veteran of the United States Army and was General Patton’s first scout during World War II.  Throughout his life, Cecil loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman.  He was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church.  He was preceded in death by his parents, Andy and Bellzora Hawn; son, Larry Cecil Haun; brother, Bea Hawn, Clyde Hawn, Rina Hawn, Ion Hawn, Ray Hawn, Dow Hawn, Charles Hawn; sister, Edie Turner and Ollie Coward.
He is survived by his loving wife of 74 years, Mary “Martha” Haun; son, Ron Haun; grandchildren, Jason Branson, Chris LaBonte, Travis Haun, Melissa Maupin, Lauren Branscum, Joshua Haun, Allie Haun, and Roni Haun; great-grandchildren, Taylor Haun, Taylor Branson, Jaclynn Nicole Branscum, and Lucas Branscum; several nieces and nephews
The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  His funeral service will follow in the chapel with Rev. Billy Moore officiating.  His graveside will be 2:30 pm, Sunday at Lynch Bethel Cemetery with full military honors at graveside and Rev. Jay Vittatoe officiating.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

