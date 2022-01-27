CCSO executes search warrant, three arrested

Last Thursday, deputies with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics search warrant at the home of Ronnie Wayne Lawson on Poplar Lane in Caryville after investigators say they made “multiple undercover drug purchases” from Lawson at the home.

When deputies arrived, Lawson was not home, but two other people were present and both were taken into custody on outstanding warrants.

Lawson was later located and apprehended, charged with several counts of drug possession as well as possession of drug paraphernalia and theft of property.