Photo courtesy of CCSO

CCSO executes search warrant, three arrested

Jim Harris 12 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 876 Views

Last Thursday, deputies with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics search warrant at the home of Ronnie Wayne Lawson on Poplar Lane in Caryville after investigators say they made “multiple undercover drug purchases” from Lawson at the home.

When deputies arrived, Lawson was not home, but two other people were present and both were taken into custody on outstanding warrants.

Lawson was later located and apprehended, charged with several counts of drug possession as well as possession of drug paraphernalia and theft of property.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Identity Theft Awareness Week is Jan. 31-Feb. 4

(TDCI press release)  As identity thieves prey on unsuspecting Tennesseans, the Tennessee Department of Commerce & …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.