Campbell raid nets arrests, drugs

Tuesday night, deputies with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at an apartment on Loop Road in LaFollette. According to a CCSO press release, the warrant was obtained after detectives made several undercover purchases of narcotics from James ‘Bucky’ McCulley.

According to the release, deputies began to surround the home and noticed a second-floor window was open and saw two small baggies of what they would later learn contained meth get thrown out.

Deputies reported that when they entered the apartment, they found McCulley in the same room where the baggies were thrown from. A further search of the room led to the discovery of more meth, along with a large quantity of Gabapentin pills, hypodermic syringes, glass meth pipes, and digital scales.

McCulley was placed under arrest on two charges of possession of drugs for resale, and one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence.

Two females found at the apartment were also arrested on outstanding warrants and new drug-related charges.