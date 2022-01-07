Brooklyn Grace Spears, age 9, was unexpectedly taken home to be with Jesus on Thursday, December 30, 2021. Brooklyn was a beautiful and happy little girl who lit up every room she entered. Everyone who met Brooklyn fell in love with her. Her smile and energy were contagious, beautiful, and unforgettable. Brooklyn’s greatest love was her little brother Jayden, they shared an unbreakable bond, they were inseparable, shared everything.

Brooklyn had so many plans and dreams, her latest was to be a flight attendant on an airline. On her last flight home to Florida, she was randomly chosen by the flight attendants to join the crew and help take care of the passengers. She took orders and served food, she was allowed in the cockpit and gave passenger instructions over the intercom. She was so proud and overwhelmingly happy and told her Granny, “Granny, they picked me, of all the kids on here, they CHOSE me.” At the end of the flight, they welcomed her as a new attendant, shared tips, and gifted her flight wings. They made her shine so bright and made her feel so special, thank you Allegiant Airlines for making her feel so special – Flight 2535, December 23, 2021.

Brooklyn will be forever missed. She changed the lives of everyone she met, making friends wherever she went. A true angel too perfect for our world. Fly high baby girl until we meet again at Heaven’s gate.

Among other things, Brooklyn loved the Miami Dolphins and was truly Morgan Wallen’s #1 fan. She handwrote all his lyrics to “Up Down” and wore a shirt that said, “Future Mrs. Wallen.” She loved cheerleading, making videos (phone thief), dressing up like a princess, dancing, playing Roblox, and handwriting strategies. Brooklyn enjoyed attending rodeos with her daddy; riding sheep was her favorite part, and she was great at holding on. Trick rides at the rodeos made her eyes light up and brought her so much joy. Brooklyn especially loved the therapeutic relationship she had with horses. Brooklyn had a magical relationship with animals, loved caring for them. All animals accepted her and loved her, she had many to love including her cats, dogs, horses, and the one she loved the most, KoKo (her scarlet macaw). She recently learned cursive writing and loved signing her name.

Brooklyn Grace is survived by her mommy: Amanda Neubacher (Nick -stepdad) and her daddy: Joshua Spears, Brother: Jayden Spears. Grandparents: Tammy Headrick and Jerry Griffith, Paul and Sherry Bigler, Connie Monday, and Georgia Moore (Mike), and Von Neubacher. Great grandmothers: Judith Green, Georgianna Frizzell, Opal Monday, and Joyce Neubacher. Great Aunts: Lois Dalton (Jimmy), Melissa Wells (Eddie), Thomasina Ward (Scott), and Angie Myers. Aunts and Uncles: Randy Bigler, Jennifer Bastecki (Travis), Madison Bigler, Mallory Bigler, Chelsea Lethgo (John), Cali Donovan, Codi Reed, Heather Davis (TJ), Hayden Moore, and Cody Moore. Cousins: Scott Headrick (Amanda); Gavin Wells; Cassie Young (John); Aiden, Mason, and Ashlyn Bastecki; Hunter, Taylor, and Trevor Davis; Noah Reed-Orick; Parker and Wyatt Reed; Kaylin Pittman; Jessie Burns; Lincoln and Tatum Lethgo; Connor Headrick; KateLynn, Ryland, David, and Anthony Christian. Ian and Jacob Dalton; Laura Ramey (Lee); Lily and Eden Ramey. Special friends: Claire; Rachel Breeden; Charles Marleau. As well as many other friends and distant relatives. Predeceased by Grandparents: John and Julia Bigler, Randy Monday, Cameron Spears, and Jerry Jackson Headrick Sr.

Brooklyn’s family will receive friends on Friday, January 6, 2022, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM with her celebration of life to follow at 8:00 PM all in the chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN. Rev. Steven McDonald will be officiating. Brooklyn’s interment will be 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Reed Springs Baptist Church cemetery in Philadelphia, TN. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.