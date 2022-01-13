Blake Edward Moulton, age 31

Jim Harris 10 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 232 Views

Blake Edward Moulton, age 31, passed away at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. Blake was a loving father. He loved to be outdoors, and he loved four-wheeling, fishing, and working on cars.

Blake is survived by his parents, Carl and Karen Moulton; his wife, Melinda Moulton; sons, Izak Melton, Jakeb Melton, and Chevy Moulton; brother, DJ Moulton; sister, Fanci Moulton; special friend, Tiffany Melton.

The family will receive friends in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary on Saturday, January 15, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 12:00 p.m. Interment will be at Batley Baptist Church Cemetery on Saturday, January 15, 2022, directly following the funeral service.

Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Leon Encie Pickett, age 76

Leon Encie Pickett, age 76, went home to be with his Jesus Thursday, January 6, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.