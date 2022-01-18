Billy Hayes, age 81, of Anderson County

Billy Hayes, age 81, of Anderson County, passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Cumberland Village in Lafollette. He was born in Knoxville, TN on May 21, 1940 to the late Allen and Nola Beeler Hayes. Billy was a longstanding member of Bethel United Methodist Church. He was the owner and operator of Quality Body Shop in Oak ridge for 39 years.  Billy loved being a part of the Oak Ridge Christmas parade every year where he would hand out stuffed animals to the children. In addition to his parents, Billy is preceded in death by, daughter, Donna Harris; brothers, Charlie and Allen Hayes; sister, Charlotte Hicks.
Survived by:
Loving wife of 64 years……..Patricia Hayes
Daughters………………………….Charlotte Hayes and Brenda Winkle
Son…………………………………….Billy Hayes
Grandchildren………………….Trish, Brandon, Christy, Brandy, William, David, Kelsey and Eric
Cousin………………………………Rena Shepherd
8 great-grandchildren
A host of other family and friends.
