Becky Delight Terry, age 67 of Clinton

Jim Harris 10 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 155 Views

Becky Delight Terry, age 67 of Clinton, TN passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN.  She loved spending time with her family and grandkids. Becky was very crafty, loved to crochet, and taught others how to crochet. She loved the outdoors. Panama City Beach was her favorite place to visit. She became a very independent person.

Becky is preceded in death by her parents, H.P. and Pete Duncan; husband, Caney Terry; brother, Carl Duncan; and sister, Nadine York. She is survived by her sons, Christopher Duncan of Clinton, TN, Preston Parks of Clinton, TN; daughter, Barbara Parks of Clinton, TN; brother, Hubert Duncan of Clinton, TN; sisters, Nancy Young and husband Jack of Wartburg, TN, Trina Duncan of Briceville, TN and Jennifer Harness of Clinton, TN; 7 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and a host of other extended family and friends.

Becky’s family and friends will gather for a memorial service for her at 6:00 P.M. on Monday, January 10, 2022, in the chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements. Condolences can be made to the family at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com

