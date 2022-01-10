ASAP honors ‘unsung heroes’

Last month, ASAP of Anderson recognized some of what they called their “unsung heroes” for their efforts supporting ASAP’s mission of preventing and reducing substance use among both youth and adults in Anderson County. 

In December, Anna Hurt (Anderson County Schools), Matt Reedy (Oak Ridge Civic Center), Teresa Seals (Oak Ridge High School), Lisa Steffensen (Roane State Community College), and the City of Rocky Top staff were recognized at a special Community Coalition meeting. 

In its announcement, ASAP stated that, the COVID-19 pandemic brought a special set of challenges and that these “amazing community partners continued to go above and beyond to support the work of ASAP during overwhelming times.” 

ASAP says that after seeing a decrease in fatal overdose deaths in 2019, Anderson County saw an 82% increase in 2020.  “It is imperative that our community continues to work together to implement effective strategies for community change,” the release states.

If you are interested in joining ASAP’s Community Coalition as a volunteer or community partner, please contact Stacey Pratt at Stacey@ASAPofAnderson.org or visit our website at ASAPofAnderson.org and follow ASAPofAnderson on social media to see how you can say I AM ONE and support prevention in Anderson County.

