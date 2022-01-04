Alan Burl Zimmerman of Clinton, TN, left this world on December 29th, 2021., He was born in Albuquerque, NM, on April 8, 1947 and adopted into the loving arms of Burl andVandetta Zimmerman. He was preceded in death by both his parents and his soulmate and love of his life, Cherry Whitaker Zimmerman. The Z-Man had many accomplishments in life small and large, his greatest and proudest was being a father to Samuel AlanZimmerman, Megan (Zimmerman) Rankin (Jeff), and Daniel Alan Zimmerman, and the best Papa Z to his grandkids. He was a lover of all sports (GBO) and music, especially Jennifer Nettles. He was known for telling terribly awesome dad jokes. Always the life of the party and above all a patient and kind soul. Alan was a most caring man, letting everyone know he was always there for them. He carried and handed out business cards with his contact information that read: ” Z-Man Cares – What I can, While I can.”He took his diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease head-on by raising community awareness and giving a voice to those who were silently suffering. The Man, The Myth, The Legend will be truly missed. Alan would ask all to grieve briefly and then celebrate. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Parkinson’s Foundation, Michael J. FoxFoundation, or to any neurological disease fund as this would be his final achievement.

A Celebration of Life for both Alan and Cherry is to be held at a later date. www.holleygamble.com