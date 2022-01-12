ACSO says ‘help wanted’

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says it is currently hiring Corrections Deputies and Dispatchers.  You can stop by their offices to pick up an application or you can download it at www.tnacso.net
If you have any questions specifically regarding Corrections, get in touch with Corporal Edward Young at eyoung@tnacso.net or by phone at 865-457-7100.
If you have questions about or are interested in the Dispatch positions, contact Lieutenant Steve Owens at sowens@tnacso.net or by phone at 865-457-6255.

