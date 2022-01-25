ACS announces Principal, Teachers of the Year

The Anderson County School system has announced its winners of system-wide awards for Principal of the Year and Teachers of the Year.

The Principal of the Year is Renee Branham of Norris Elementary School.

The Pre-K through 4th Grade Teacher of the Year is Callie Cox from Dutch Valley Elementary School.

The 5th through 8th Grade Teacher of the Year is Norris Middle School’s Megan Lyness.

The Teacher of the Year in Grades 9 through 12 is Sheila Skeans of the Innovation Academy.

Congratulations to all of these award-winning educators, and keep up the great work!