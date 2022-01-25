AC Nominating Committee in search of BZA members

The Anderson County Board of Commissioners and the Nominating Committee are looking for citizens who would like to serve on the following Committee:

Board of Zoning Appeals –

Two (2) members to fill a term expiring 09/2026

In Accordance with TCA 13-7-205, the Board of Zoning Appeals consists of five (5) members and one alternate. Terms are for five (5) years and are staggered. In accordance with TCA 13-7-207 powers of the Board of Appeals are 1) Hear and decide appeals where it is alleged is error in any order, requirement, permit, decision or refusal; 2) Hear and decide requests for special exceptions or for interpretation of the map or for decisions upon other special questions; and 3) grant variance.

Interested residents can pick up a request-to-serve form outside room 118 in the Courthouse, or download it from the county’s website, www.andersoncountytn.gov. The Courthouse is located at 100 North Main Street, Room 118, in Clinton.

You may also contact Annette Prewitt by phone at 865-463-6866, or by fax at 865-264-6264.

The deadline to be considered as a nominee will be Friday, March 4th at 12 noon in County Commission Office.

The Nominating Committee will meet on Monday, March 7, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. in room 118A to consider nominees.