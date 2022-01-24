AC government seeks Beer Board member

The Anderson County Commission and its Nominating Committee are looking for citizens who would like to serve on the Beer Board for a term that will expire in September of 2024.

The Beer Board was established for the purpose of licensing, regulating, and controlling the transportation, storage, sale, distribution, possession, receipt, and/or manufacture of beer.

Interested residents can pick up a request-to-serve form outside room 118 in the Courthouse, or download it from the county’s website, www.andersoncountytn.gov.  The Courthouse is located at 100 North Main Street, Room 118, in Clinton. 

You may also contact Annette Prewitt by phone at 865-463-6866, or by fax at 865-264-6264.

The deadline to be considered as a nominee will be Friday, March 4th at 12 noon in County Commission Office.

The Nominating Committee will meet on Monday, March 7th in room 118A of the Courthouse at 5:30 p.m. to consider nominees.

