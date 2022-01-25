62 communities to receive Community Development Block Grants

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe recently approved $28.5 million in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG), which will assist communities with infrastructure improvements, housing rehabilitation, and health and safety initiatives.
“Investing in local infrastructure is one of our top priorities, and these funds will play a vital role as communities work to update their assets and keep their communities safe,” said Lee. “These recipients are proactively preparing their communities for future economic opportunities and continued growth.”
“Community Development Block Grants are an enormous asset to communities across Tennessee,” Rolfe said. “The 62 communities receiving CDBG funding will be better equipped for future economic opportunities, which in turn, will help our state continue to grow and succeed. I congratulate these recipients and look forward to seeing the successes in each community in the years to come.”
The allocation of CDBG funds is based on priorities set through the public meeting process at the local community level. The CDBG program is funded through HUD and administered in Tennessee by the Department of Economic and Community Development. Funds are available for water and sewer improvements and new extensions, housing rehabilitation, and health and safety projects.
Below is a list of all 62 Community Development Block Grants:
|Community
|Project
|Amount
|Altamont
|Water System Improvements
|$630,000
|Bethel Springs
|Water System Improvements
|$313,049
|Bolivar
|Sewer System Improvements
|$361,000
|Brighton
|Drainage Improvements
|$326,679
|Brownsville
|Sewer System Improvements
|$630,000
|Bruceton
|Sewer System Improvements
|$511,750
|Carroll County
|Fire Protection
|$371,700
|Carthage
|Fire Protection
|$296,024
|Celina
|Sewer System Improvements
|$630,000
|Claiborne County
|Water Line Extension
|$630,000
|Clay County
|EMS Improvements
|$206,706
|Cookeville
|Sewer System Improvements
|$580,675
|Decatur
|Water System Improvements
|$630,000
|Decherd
|Emergency Warning System
|$130,500
|Ducktown
|Water System Improvements
|$630,000
|Englewood
|Sewer System Improvements
|$630,000
|Enville
|Housing Rehabilitation
|$525,000
|Grand Junction
|Sewer System Improvements
|$209,760
|Graysville
|Fire Protection
|$420,000
|Grundy County
|Sewer System Improvements
|$630,000
|Hardin County
|Fire Protection
|$290,112
|Harriman
|Water System Improvements
|$630,000
|Harrogate
|Sewer Line Extension
|$474,030
|Henderson County
|Fire Protection
|$288,176
|Huntsville
|Sewer System Improvements
|$630,000
|Jacksboro
|Sewer System Improvements
|$630,000
|Jamestown
|Sewer System Improvements
|$630,000
|Jefferson City
|Sewer System Improvements
|$629,993
|Jefferson County
|EMS Improvements
|$420,000
|Johnson County
|EMS Improvements
|$293,582
|Lauderdale County
|Water System Improvements
|$547,662
|Lawrence County
|Water Line Extension
|$630,000
|Lawrenceburg
|Street Light Improvements
|$268,180
|Lewisburg
|Sewer System Improvements
|$450,000
|Loudon
|Sewer System Improvements
|$630,000
|Luttrell
|Sewer System Improvements
|$524,342
|Mason
|Water Line Extension
|$431,935
|Meigs County
|Water System Improvements
|$630,000
|Monroe County
|Water Line Extension
|$630,000
|Mount Carmel
|Water System Improvements
|$476,182
|Oakdale
|EMS Improvements
|$290,535
|Obion County
|Sewer System Improvements
|$564,000
|Oneida
|Water System Improvements
|$630,000
|Overton County
|Fire Protection
|$420,000
|Pulaski
|Sewer System Improvements
|$630,000
|Putnam County
|Fire Protection
|$318,750
|Rutherford
|Water System Improvements
|$276,854
|Saltillo
|Emergency Warning System
|$112,601
|Savannah
|Sewer System Improvements
|$600,000
|Sevier County
|Water System Improvements
|$215,426
|Smith County
|Emergency Rescue Improvements
|$285,600
|South Carthage
|Housing Rehabilitation
|$298,100
|Spring City
|Sewer System Improvements
|$630,000
|Springfield
|Sewer System Improvements
|$630,000
|Stanton
|Sewer System Improvements
|$513,188
|Surgoinsville
|Water System Improvements
|$468,700
|Tipton County
|Emergency Rescue Improvements
|$355,833
|Tusculum
|Fire Protection
|$298,075
|Unicoi County
|Sewer Line Extension
|$377,311
|Van Buren County
|EMS Improvements
|$341,088
|Vanleer
|Water System Improvements
|$458,000
|Warren County
|Fire Protection
|$370,829
Each application was supported by the community’s senator and representatives in the Tennessee General Assembly.