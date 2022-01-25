62 communities to receive Community Development Block Grants

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe recently approved $28.5 million in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG), which will assist communities with infrastructure improvements, housing rehabilitation, and health and safety initiatives.

“Investing in local infrastructure is one of our top priorities, and these funds will play a vital role as communities work to update their assets and keep their communities safe,” said Lee. “These recipients are proactively preparing their communities for future economic opportunities and continued growth.”

“Community Development Block Grants are an enormous asset to communities across Tennessee,” Rolfe said. “The 62 communities receiving CDBG funding will be better equipped for future economic opportunities, which in turn, will help our state continue to grow and succeed. I congratulate these recipients and look forward to seeing the successes in each community in the years to come.”

The allocation of CDBG funds is based on priorities set through the public meeting process at the local community level. The CDBG program is funded through HUD and administered in Tennessee by the Department of Economic and Community Development. Funds are available for water and sewer improvements and new extensions, housing rehabilitation, and health and safety projects.

Harriman Water System Improvements $630,000 Jacksboro Sewer System Improvements $630,000 Oakdale EMS Improvements $290,535 Communities in the immediate WYSH service area that received CDBGs

Below is a list of all 62 Community Development Block Grants:

Community Project Amount Altamont Water System Improvements $630,000 Bethel Springs Water System Improvements $313,049 Bolivar Sewer System Improvements $361,000 Brighton Drainage Improvements $326,679 Brownsville Sewer System Improvements $630,000 Bruceton Sewer System Improvements $511,750 Carroll County Fire Protection $371,700 Carthage Fire Protection $296,024

Celina Sewer System Improvements $630,000 Claiborne County Water Line Extension $630,000 Clay County EMS Improvements $206,706 Cookeville Sewer System Improvements $580,675 Decatur Water System Improvements $630,000 Decherd Emergency Warning System $130,500 Ducktown Water System Improvements $630,000 Englewood Sewer System Improvements $630,000 Enville Housing Rehabilitation $525,000 Grand Junction Sewer System Improvements $209,760 Graysville Fire Protection $420,000 Grundy County Sewer System Improvements $630,000 Hardin County Fire Protection $290,112 Harriman Water System Improvements $630,000 Harrogate Sewer Line Extension $474,030 Henderson County Fire Protection $288,176 Huntsville Sewer System Improvements $630,000 Jacksboro Sewer System Improvements $630,000 Jamestown Sewer System Improvements $630,000 Jefferson City Sewer System Improvements $629,993 Jefferson County EMS Improvements $420,000 Johnson County EMS Improvements $293,582 Lauderdale County Water System Improvements $547,662 Lawrence County Water Line Extension $630,000 Lawrenceburg Street Light Improvements $268,180 Lewisburg Sewer System Improvements $450,000 Loudon Sewer System Improvements $630,000 Luttrell Sewer System Improvements $524,342 Mason Water Line Extension $431,935 Meigs County Water System Improvements $630,000 Monroe County Water Line Extension $630,000 Mount Carmel Water System Improvements $476,182 Oakdale EMS Improvements $290,535 Obion County Sewer System Improvements $564,000 Oneida Water System Improvements $630,000 Overton County Fire Protection $420,000 Pulaski Sewer System Improvements $630,000 Putnam County Fire Protection $318,750 Rutherford Water System Improvements $276,854 Saltillo Emergency Warning System $112,601

Savannah Sewer System Improvements $600,000 Sevier County Water System Improvements $215,426 Smith County Emergency Rescue Improvements $285,600 South Carthage Housing Rehabilitation $298,100 Spring City Sewer System Improvements $630,000 Springfield Sewer System Improvements $630,000 Stanton Sewer System Improvements $513,188 Surgoinsville Water System Improvements $468,700 Tipton County Emergency Rescue Improvements $355,833 Tusculum Fire Protection $298,075 Unicoi County Sewer Line Extension $377,311 Van Buren County EMS Improvements $341,088 Vanleer Water System Improvements $458,000 Warren County Fire Protection $370,829

Each application was supported by the community’s senator and representatives in the Tennessee General Assembly.