Winter trout stocking underway in Tennessee

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has begun its 2021-22 winter trout stocking schedule. TWRA plans to release approximately 75,000 rainbow trout into Tennessee waters through March.

The program provides numerous close-to-home trout fishing opportunities for anglers during the winter months. These fisheries also provide a great opportunity to introduce children or first-time anglers to fishing. There are more than 40 locations for this year’s winter trout stocking program and the full list of locations and stocking dates can be found on TWRA’s website.

TWRA Trout Program Coordinator Brandon Simcox explains that numerous ponds, streams, and small lakes across the state are stocked with rainbow trout during the winter months when water temperatures are cold. “The winter program provides family-friendly trout angling opportunities that are close to home during the winter months, particularly in areas where there are few or no other trout fisheries” Simcox said. “TWRA is excited to bring these opportunities to the people across the state of Tennessee.”

Many of these locations are in urban areas and include walking trails, playgrounds, and pavilions making them the perfect place to take the family or first-time angler. It also makes a great place for anglers wanting to catch some tasty trout.

The trout will average about 10 inches in length. The daily creel limit is seven, but there is no size limit. Anglers are reminded that a trout license is needed in addition to the fishing license.

Please note that the dates and locations are subject to change. Updates can be found on TWRA’s website. For areas not listed in this program, see the 2022 stocking schedule and tailwater schedule on the website.