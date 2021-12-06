Winter Movie Night coming to Oak Ridge

The City of Oak Ridge Youth Advisory Board and the ASAP Youth Ambassador Coalition are partnering to present a FREE Winter Movie Night Event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, December 17th at the Oak Ridge Civic Center. You won’t want to miss it!

The event is sure to be fun for the whole family, so come in your favorite holiday pajamas or ugliest sweater and enjoy cookies, cocoa, Starbucks coffee, and popcorn. Prizes will be given for trivia contest winners, and the best child, adult and family pajamas, and ugly sweaters. Activities will begin at 6 p.m., and we will have a trivia contest at 7 p.m. followed by a screening of The Polar Express featuring Tom Hanks.

This event is provided by generous support from the Oak Ridge Breakfast Rotary Club. Other sponsors and supporters include Starbucks, Food City Clinton, Kroger, the Oak Ridge Utility District, and the City of Oak Ridge Recreation & Parks Department.

For more information, email Stacey@ASAPofAnderson.org. Stay up to date and learn about other exciting events going on with ASAP by following @ASAPofAnderson on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.