Willie Mae Begliutti, age 88 of Clinton, formerly of Oak Ridge, died Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. She enjoyed dinner parties, traveling, ballroom dancing, bridge, and participating in the Oak Ridge Women’s Club.
Preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Joe Begliutti, son-in-law Randall Strickland, parents Clyde & Viola Faulkner, siblings Clyde Jr., Doyle, and Delbert Faulkner, Hazel Burrell, and Phyllis Mys.
Survived by daughters Regina Begliutti and Carolyn Strickland, grandchildren Jeremy (Lauren) Carpel, Ben (Lisa) Cohen, Audrey (Mark) Kelly, Amber (Eric) Bishop, several great-grandchildren, brother, Roy Faulkner, and several nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Amedisys Hospice and The Waters of Clinton.
Receiving of friends at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Oak Ridge on Mon., Jan. 3rd at 10 am with a funeral mass to follow at 11 am with Father Pontian Kiyimba officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (lbda.org/give).  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

