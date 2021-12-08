William Kenneth Dawson, age 18, of Clinton, TN, passed away suddenly on December 6, 2021. He was of the Baptist faith. Will enjoyed video games, riding motorcycles, and cars. He enjoyed buying clothes and shoes. Will was a good person with lots of friends. He was excited about his future and going to college.

Will is survived by his mother, Lenora Dawson of Clinton, TN: father, Robert Dawson of Solway, TN: brothers, Tylor Tapp of Rocky Top, TN, Jeremy Hurst of Clinton, TN, Easton Dawson of Clinton, TN: sister Amber Duncan of Clinton, TN: grandmothers, Elsie Lamb of Rocky Top, TN, Clare Foust of Solway, TN and best friend, Austin Johnson.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tn is in charge of all arrangements.

www.Jonesmortuaryllc.com