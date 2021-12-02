William Jackson Loy, age 72 of Clinton

William Jackson Loy, age 72 of Clinton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord and Savior on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at The Waters of Clinton.  William was born in Knoxville to the late Helen (Steadman) & Roy Eugene Loy.  In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, James Abraham Loy.
He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Rochelle Loy; stepchildren, Kenneth Strong & wife Anna, Brian Strong, and Melissa Strong; grandchildren, Justin and Blake Strong, Brandon, Brennen, & Bradlee Strong, MaKenzie, Mason, Melody, Micah, & Marc-Allan Smith; sister, Alice Faye Loy; brother, David Loy of Clinton.
William was a block and brick mason and a very skilled carpenter.  He was of the Baptist Faith and attended Emmanuel Baptist Church in Claxton.  Willie loved to hike and walk all over Clinton.
The family will receive friends 2:00-4:00 pm, Sunday, December 5, 2021, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  His Celebration of Life service will follow in the chapel with Rev. Robert Langford IV officiating.

