William Boyd Walker, 82, passed at Methodist Medical Center on Monday, December 13, 2021. Boyd was retired from Rexnord of Clinton. He was a member of Hillvale Baptist Church where he served in many roles throughout his lifetime including cutting, milling, and constructing the original Hillvale Baptist Church sanctuary as a young man. Boyd was born in the small town of Wheat, Tennessee which is now called Oak Ridge and the Bethel Valley or X-10 area.

Preceded in death by Parents Elbert and Edna (Anderson) Walker. Brothers Arthur and Kenneth. Sisters Helen Jackson, Jean Kasinger, Emma Bennett, and Ruth Neyhart. Son-in-law Mickey Phillips. Great-granddaughter Aubree Jerrell.

Survived by his loving wife of 63 years on the 24th of this month, Wilma Bernice Golden Walker.

Son Mike and wife Lisa Walker. Daughter Darlene Phillips. Brother Dwight and wife Linda Walker. Sister Wanda and husband Benny Sapp. Grandchildren Jordan and wife Amber Walker. Hope (Walker) and Husband Rev. Josh Hawkins. Amber (Phillips)and husband Allen Jerrell and Austin Phillips. Great-grandchildren Lexi Hawkins, Allie Jerrell, Reese Walker, Walker Hawkins, Jett Walker, Adrianna Jerrell, Riggs Walker, Korbin Hawkins, Paisley Raby, and Westlyn Phillips. Many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 18, 2021, from 5:00-7:00 pm at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton. Boyd will lie-in-state at Hillvale Baptist Church on Sunday, December 19, 2021, from 2:00-3:00 pm followed by the funeral service. He will be laid to rest beside his mother and father in Hillvale Cemetery after the service.

Reverend Archie Seiber, Reverend Dennis Galloway will officiate.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

www.holleygamble.com