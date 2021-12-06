Waffle House raided, one arrested

Deputies with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, as well as officers with the Caryville Police Department and officials with the Campbell County Health Department raided the Waffle House on Friday afternoon as they wrapped up an investigation into allegations that an employee was selling meth.

The suspect is identified as 31-year-old Anthony James Silcox, and he is facing charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and the sale of a Schedule II controlled substance.

The Sheriff’s Office said Friday that the investigation took several months to conduct, and began with a tip from a concerned citizen.