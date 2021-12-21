Virginia Ann Lytle, age 78, of Norris, went to her heavenly home on Monday, December 20, 2021. She was born in Niles, Michigan on August 17, 1943 to the late Elbert and Ruth Meredith Standiford. Virginia was a member of the MT. Pleasant Baptist Church and enjoyed crocheting. Most of all, Virginia loved her family. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by, husband, Paul Lytle.

Survived by, Daughters, Pamala Phillips (Nathan), Tammy Overby (Scott), Angala Wilkerson (David) and Susan Stahl; son, Ravon Clouse (Peggy); sisters, Wilma Pollard and Barbara Thompson; brothers, Kenny Standiford, William Standiford and Butch Thompson; Many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Several nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from 6-8PM with the funeral service to follow at 8:00PM with Rev. Eddie Childress officiating. Family and friends will meet at 12:00noon on Thursday, December 23, 2021 and go in funeral procession to the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery for an 1:00PM interment. www.holleygamble.com

Related