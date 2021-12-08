Two juveniles identified in hoax threat at ORHS

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 27 Views

Tuesday, Oak Ridge Police announced that they had identified two juveniles in connection to a social media post threatening a shooting that put Oak Ridge High School on lockdown for several hours on Monday.

The two juveniles, reported to be students at ORHS, admitted to investigators that they had indeed made the threat, but police say their investigation determined that “no weapon was ever involved.”  Charges are pending, according to the ORPD, but as the suspects are juveniles, their names and the specific charges they could face are not being released.

ORHS Principal Garfield Adams wrote a message to parents on Tuesday following the police department’s announcement, in which after describing the threat posted to Snapchat as a “hoax” with no “malicious intent” encouraged parents to speak with their students “regarding the seriousness of making threats, regardless of intent.”

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

TN SoS: Be wary of scams during this season of giving

As Tennesseans prepare to make end-of-year and holiday season charitable contributions, Secretary of State Tre …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.