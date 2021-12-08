Two juveniles identified in hoax threat at ORHS

Tuesday, Oak Ridge Police announced that they had identified two juveniles in connection to a social media post threatening a shooting that put Oak Ridge High School on lockdown for several hours on Monday.

The two juveniles, reported to be students at ORHS, admitted to investigators that they had indeed made the threat, but police say their investigation determined that “no weapon was ever involved.” Charges are pending, according to the ORPD, but as the suspects are juveniles, their names and the specific charges they could face are not being released.

ORHS Principal Garfield Adams wrote a message to parents on Tuesday following the police department’s announcement, in which after describing the threat posted to Snapchat as a “hoax” with no “malicious intent” encouraged parents to speak with their students “regarding the seriousness of making threats, regardless of intent.”