Too cold? Check out these indoor attractions

Jim Harris 1 hour ago

With cold weather here to stay, Adventure Anderson has some fun, indoor activities that you and the family can enjoy, or show off to visiting family and friends.  Although it’s still great to get outdoors and have some fun, the county’s tourism bureau has rounded up some of the best local activities that don’t require a winter coat to be enjoyed.

The list includes places like the Ritz Theater in Clinton, the Oak Ridge Playhouse, and the plethora of museums in Anderson County including the Green McAdoo Cultural Center, the Oak Ridge History Museum, and others. Check out the list here

