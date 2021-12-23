TN State Parks to host First Day Hikes

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 20 Views

(TN State Parks press release)  Tennessee State Parks invite all Tennesseans to enjoy guided First Day Hikes at parks across the state to ring in the New Year. All hikes are on Jan. 1 with the exception of hikes on Dec. 31 at David Crockett Birthplace, Harrison Bay and Radnor Lake state parks. 

The hikes are designed for all ages and abilities. They are an opportunity to begin a New Year’s resolution for good health, continue an ongoing commitment to hiking, or simply enjoy the beauty of nature in the state parks. 

Details on the First Day Hikes for individual parks can be found here

Hikers are urged to prepare for the weather, have sturdy footwear, and bring water and snacks. 

The First Day Hikes begin the parks’ annual Signature Hikes series throughout the year, featuring such events as the Spring Hike and National Trails Day Hike. The First Day Hikes are part of America’s State Parks First Day Hikes initiative in all 50 states.

While everyone is encouraged to participate in the First Day Hikes, visitors are reminded that the parks are open 365 days a year and are great places anytime to improve mental and physical well-being. Tennessee State Parks have more than 1,000 miles of trails. 

Tennesseans may also want to support the state parks’ Trail Pack program with donations to support maintenance and development of trails in the parks. Each $25 Trail Pack donation provides direct funding to the Tennessee State Parks trails program. For more information, visit this link

For general information about Tennessee State Parks, go to tnstateparks.com.

Norris Dam State Park

Start the New Year off right with a moderate to strenuous 3 mile hike on one of our newest trails.  Meet Ranger Gamble at the Tea Room at 10:00 am and hike out Highpoint to the New Camp Sam Trail, down to Camp Kinchen, and back up to the Tea Room.  The hike should last no more than 2 hours.  Please remember to wear sturdy boots, dress for the weather, and bring snacks and water for the trail.  If you have any questions feel free to contact the park office at (865)425-4500.

Cove Lake State Park

Join Ranger Wray for Cove Lake’s First Hike of the year, this will be an easy hike around the Woods Loop Trail and Goose Island with a look at Cove Lake’s Story Book Trail around the Island.

The hike will be about 2 miles, dress for cold weather.

This event is FREE but each participant must be pre-registered through the online link

Any age is welcome but children under 16 years of age must have a parent or guardian with them at all times.

JANUARY 1

10:00 AM – 11:45 AM

Meet at Recreation Building Parking Lot

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

85 counties see a dip in unemployment during November

(TDLWD/staff reports)  The employment situation improved in a majority of Tennessee’s counties during November, according …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.