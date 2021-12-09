Three charged in two online threats in Oak Ridge

Wednesday, Oak Ridge Police announced charges against three juveniles in connection to a pair of separate social media posts threatening a shooting at Oak Ridge High School this week.

The first threat on Monday sent Oak Ridge High School into a lockdown, and authorities say they identified and arrested two juveniles in connection to that incident on Tuesday. A third juvenile was identified as having posted a similar threat to social media on Tuesday night, and also taken into custody by authorities.

7th District Attorney General Dave Clark says that all three are charged in Juvenile Court with Terrorism, Threatening Mass Violence on School Property, and False Reporting. The two allegedly involved in Monday’s threat are also facing one count each of Conspiracy. At last report, they were being held in the Knox County Juvenile Detention Facility, pending a detention hearing that could take place as early as Thursday afternoon.

In a press release, General Clark, whose 7th District encompasses all of Anderson County, wrote “the message should be loud and clear to adults and juveniles alike that making threats over social media or in any way that are directed at our schools, children or staff will not be tolerated.”

Clark noted that as a result of this week’s incidents, “students, parents, teachers and staff lost educational time and were understandably upset about the threats.” He also noted that, as a result of the threats and the resulting investigation and increased police presence on campus Tuesday, “other crime victims in unrelated cases may have had justice delayed due to the re-direction of police resources.”

Of particular concern, according to Clark, is the fact that two such incidents have occurred in the same week.

The DA credited the “fast, professional and coordinated work” of the Oak Ridge Police Department—whose investigative he work he called “impressive”–and school leaders, both on-campus at the high school and at the administrative level to “protect our schools and find those responsible.”