Theodore Anthony Norton Jr, age 92, of Powell, TN, passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Methodist Medical Center, Oak Ridge, TN. He was a graduate of The Ohio State University and was a talented industrial designer. Ted was also a Veteran of the United States Air Force. He enjoyed working in the yard and gardening, but the most important thing to him was his family. Ted was of the Methodist Faith. Was married to his beloved wife for 55 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Theodore, and Eldora Norton.
Ted is survived by his wife, Selma Norton of Powell, TN: son, Steven Norton of Grapevine, TX: daughters, Debra (Norman) Morrow of Venice, FL, Jennifer (Bryan) Whitley of Atlanta, GA. He also has 2 grandchildren.
A memorial service, with full military honors, will be held in the chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN, on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 11 am. Rev. David Simpson and Bro. Don Taylor officiating.


The family requests that in lieu of flowers, that you would consider donating to the ROTC program at Anderson County High School in Clinton, TN.
Jones Mortuary, Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

