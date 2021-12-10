TDEC announces Open Data Hub to provide access to info about protecting, improving water quality

(TDEC)  The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has unveiled an Open Data Hub, an online mapping platform to provide public access to detailed information about TDEC’s ongoing work to protect and improve water quality throughout the state.   

The site is designed to inform interested parties about activity managed by TDEC’s Division of Water Resources (DWR), including data on items such as permits, water wells, water quality monitoring, and watershed management. The geographic information system (GIS) platform includes data sets, mapping applications, and story maps. The platform will especially inform stakeholders who interact with TDEC directly. 

“This is an excellent tool for our stakeholders as well as the general public,” Greg Young, deputy commissioner of TDEC, said. “We want all Tennesseans to view us as a resource for their needs, not just a regulator, and the hub gives everyone easy access to vital information. It’s a detailed look at all facets of our work in water resources and demonstrates our commitment to providing the best possible service to Tennesseans.” 

The hub may be found at this link.

TDEC developed the hub using software that became available in recent years. The goal is to provide an authoritative source of data allowing Tennesseans to evaluate spatial patterns and geographical relationships in the environment. 

The hub uses data layers and mapping applications to provide information to individuals and groups such as residential landowners, environmental consulting firms, non-government/nonprofit organizations, and universities. Residential landowners are often interested in the information, especially water well data, water quality data, and water permit data, for the areas where they live. The data and mapping applications are updated by TDEC on a continuing basis.  

Users may view maps, for example, regarding water resources permits, with over 27,000 records, including details of a permitted site, precise location of the site, name of the permittee, and the permit’s expiration date. The site also allows the viewer to make more customized maps. The applications have been developed to fit inquiries TDEC generally receives from the public. 

The launch of the Open Data Hub follows Smart Parks, a similar GIS hub by TDEC, mapping detailed information about Tennessee State Parks. That hub may be found at this link.

Both platforms are built with the web-based mapping software ArcGIS Online.

