Swimming pools to close at Norris Dam, Cove Lake State Parks; public asked for replacement suggestions

Tennessee State Parks will seek input from visitors to 11 of its parks, including Norris Dam State Park and Cove Lake State Park, during public meetings next week to discuss “replacement options for the swimming pool currently at the park[s].”

Parks officials announced that the swimming pools at several parks around the state will not reopen.

The swimming pool at Norris Dam was closed in both 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19, and officials say that reopening the pool is “unfeasible” due to aging facilities, declining visitation even pre-COVID 19 and high expenses. Tennessee State Parks has allocated $400,000 for each affected park to invest in new outdoor recreation activities. State parks officials encourage Tennesseans to voice their opinions on options for alternative, year-round outdoor recreational operations at the park.

“The swimming pool at Norris Dam State Park requires major maintenance upgrades while usage continues to decline. We believe it is unfair to Tennessee taxpayers for the state to continue to invest in the swimming pool with rising costs and declining use,” Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, said.

The funds for Norris Dam State Park will go to options that can be used throughout the year. The swimming pool, in contrast, operated only 70 days each year.

The pool is 45 years old and visitation is down 29 percent.

The one-hour meeting for Norris Dam will be on December 16th, and will begin at 5 pm in the Tea Room at the park at 125 Village Green Circle in Rocky Top 37769. Anyone may attend.

This decision also affects the pool at Cove Lake State Park in Campbell County, where officials say that visitation to the 72-year-old pool has also been on the decline.

The public is invited to attend a meeting to discuss options on how to use the $400,000 allocation from the state on Tuesday, December 14th at the Recreation Building at Cove Lake State Park, from 5 to 6 pm. The address, for GPS purposes, is 110 Cove Lake Lane, Caryville 37714.

Bryson added, “Fortunately, the Tennessee General Assembly has been very supportive of the parks in recent years, which has allowed us to allocate funding for options that are more fiscally responsible to taxpayers and that visitors can enjoy year-round. We first want to hear from visitors of the park about what they would prefer and use.”