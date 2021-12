Suspects lead authorities in two counties on chase in a U-Haul

Authorities in both Anderson and Knox counties were involved in a pursuit with a U-Haul truck on Sunday night.

The chase reportedly began in Anderson County and ended in Knox County when the suspects ditched the U-Haul and fled on foot in the Powell area.

At last report, authorities were continuing their search, and when we learn more, we will pass it along to you.