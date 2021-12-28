Sue Elizabeth (Liz) Taylor of Clinton died Saturday, December 25th, 2021 at the age of 95. Liz was preceded in death by her husband William Bill Taylor, owner of Taylor Auto Parts.

She is survived by her son, Jimmy, and wife Mitch Thomas of Florida; daughter, Pat and husband Don Brown of Heiskell; Son, Randall (Randy) Thomas of South Clinton; and son, Charles (Chuck) Thomas of Florida, many grandchildren, stepchildren and extended family.

She was a wonderful cook working for country clubs and many restaurants around the area after retiring she was a homemaker and did volunteer work in the Clinton area.

She is at peace now with God and heavens angels.

Family and friends may call at their convenience on Sunday, January 2, 2022, from 12-4 PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home. Sue’s interment will be held at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens on Monday, January 3, 2022, at 1 PM.

