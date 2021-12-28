Sue Elizabeth (Liz) Taylor of Clinton

Jim Harris 13 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 69 Views

Sue Elizabeth (Liz) Taylor of Clinton died Saturday, December 25th, 2021 at the age of 95. Liz was preceded in death by her husband William Bill Taylor, owner of Taylor Auto Parts.
She is survived by her son, Jimmy, and wife Mitch Thomas of Florida; daughter, Pat and husband Don Brown of Heiskell; Son, Randall (Randy) Thomas of South Clinton; and son, Charles (Chuck) Thomas of Florida, many grandchildren, stepchildren and extended family.
She was a wonderful cook working for country clubs and many restaurants around the area after retiring she was a homemaker and did volunteer work in the Clinton area.
She is at peace now with God and heavens angels.
Family and friends may call at their convenience on Sunday, January 2, 2022, from 12-4 PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home. Sue’s interment will be held at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens on Monday, January 3, 2022, at 1 PM.

www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Doris Jean Bunch, age 76 of Jacksboro

Doris Jean Bunch, age 76 of Jacksboro, passed away on Saturday, December 25, 2021, at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.