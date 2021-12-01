State urges vaccinations, boosters in light of new COVID variant

Jim Harris

The Tennessee Department of Health says it is working to address the new Omicron COVID-19 variant.

Department officials provided a statement on the variant, saying that TDH Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey has been briefed by federal officials on the variant and that they are “monitoring the situation closely.”

At this time, there have been no confirmed cases of the omicron variant in Tennessee.

State health leaders continue to promote vaccination as the “most effective tool against any variant, including the Omicron variant.”

There is no indication at this time that this variant has any more virulence or vaccine resistance than the Delta variant, according to Piercey, who reminds Tennesseans that they can find more information on getting their first dose or their booster by visiting www.covid19.tn.gov.  The CDC recently revised its guidance on booster doses, recommending that everyone aged 18 and older should get a booster shot either when they are six months removed from their initial Pfizer or Moderna series or two months after their initial dose of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

